Watch live coverage of Dominica’s Independence Day ceremonyDominica News Online - Friday, November 3rd, 2017 at 8:29 AM
The Commonwealth of Dominica celebrates 39 years of Independence today Friday, November 3, 2017.
Watch the live coverage of a ceremony to mark the occasion beginning at 9.00 am at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.
This Dominican says that if you don’t know where you came from you don’t know where you are going.We can not forget our past, so that we can learn from it and avoid the same mistakes in future.
@ Dominican I am sure I am 100% Dominican for sure. I do agree we need to pick ourselves up and really I do respect your right to celebrate if you wish to. As a proud Dominican that saw first hand what Maria did to us, the many lives she took, the many that got affected in one way or the other I don’t believe anyone is celebrating independence. In fact today is our 35th wedding anniversary and prior to Maria we had big plans for today. However, as we thought of the many Dominicans that are mourning and left in despair we had to cancel the celebration aspect of it and instead, we will use it as a memorial to our country. I sure will not allow Skerrit to fool me with his big party latter today so we could believe life is back to normal back home because it IS NOT and will not be the same for many more years
As a former Cadet, student of St. Mary’s Academy I felt proud to see the support given to our military units by the community. I love Dominica my native Land. I’m proud to be a Dominican
Today should have been declared a day to visit the care and needy. But instead its more important independence celebrations than church and worship of the creator.
Didn’t t this pm say that today he was going to tell the nation about the billions of dollars that the international community had pledged to Dominica, now he saying later in the month he will forward this vital information, boy this man have stories. Seems hard cash hard to come by I wonder why
DNO you sure have this one wrong because the truth is, sadly Dominica is not celebrating 39 years of independence but rather, Dominica MOURNS or observes, or commemorates our 39 years of independence. Skerrit and gang try to give people the impression that we celebrating but as usual we know the man is an impressionist and always looks for ways to twist the truth.
Are you sure we are a Dominican? Even during these hard times, we still have to pick ourselves up and celebrate… Celebrate life, celebrate that we still have our health, we still have loved ones and yes, we still have our independence.. Stop focusing on the past and look to the future.
why did your comment get thumbs down?
It is perfectly fine to use the term celebrate. We have to be grateful.
daily lies……………..we’re celebrating our independence ………..just be positive for once..omg ….can u guys just stop???????????? s