Watch live coverage of Dominica’s Independence Day ceremonyDominica News Online - Friday, November 3rd, 2017 at 8:29 AM
The Commonwealth of Dominica celebrates 39 years of Independence today Friday, November 3, 2017.
Watch the live coverage of a ceremony to mark the occasion beginning at 9.00 am at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.
2 Comments
DNO you sure have this one wrong because the truth is, sadly Dominica is not celebrating 39 years of independence but rather, Dominica MOURNS or observes, or commemorates our 39 years of independence. Skerrit and gang try to give people the impression that we celebrating but as usual we know the man is an impressionist and always looks for ways to twist the truth.
Are you sure we are a Dominican? Even during these hard times, we still have to pick ourselves up and celebrate… Celebrate life, celebrate that we still have our health, we still have loved ones and yes, we still have our independence.. Stop focusing on the past and look to the future.