Watch live end-of-year interview with PM SkerritDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 at 6:11 PM
Dominica News Online (DNO) presents, courtesy of the Government Information Service (GIS), a relay of the live stream of a year-end interview for 2019 with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
These journalists are cheerleaders of the DLP. They asked Mr. Skerrit only cotton candy questions. Where were the pertinent questions about livable wages for public servants, the missing $100 000 000 of LetroCaribe money, lowering of the astronomical figures of unemployment, lack of transparency and accountability of the CBI transactions, reduction of the potbellied government, the repatriation of the national birds, the present healthcare crisis. Why is it that most PMH patients who have the monetary means, have to seek medical attention overseas? Why is Dominica languishing at the rear end in all aspects of economic development? The PM gloating about ROSS replacement when nothing concrete has been accomplished, preposterous indeed. He still believes that handing out a few shiny objects on special occasions to children and keeping a few fêtes for young adults are humongous accomplishment. Too many Dominicans are too easily satisfied and credulous.