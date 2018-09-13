Watch live PM Skerrit’s press briefing on Tropical Storm IsaacDominica News Online - Thursday, September 13th, 2018 at 6:57 PM
A Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued for Dominica. However, a flood warning remains in effect and heavy rains could still threaten the island as Isaac moves away.
Watch live, a press briefing by PM Skerrit on the current situation regarding Isaac from 8:00 PM.
2 Comments
What happened to the millions of dollars donated to Dominica from the international community? Is it in the treasury? a full accounting and audit needs to be conducted. The money may have been deposited into personal bank accounts in foreign banks by nefarious characters in government. It seems that with all those millions every house in Dominica could have been re-built after one year since Hurricane Maria. The leadership needs to be questioned about those funds and the whereabouts when they hold town hall meetings and if guilty should be held to account.
I don’t want to watch Skerrit and his lies. The man failed Dominica so much already and is on a storm that did not even affect us he wants to score political points. tell him to keep a press conference to answer about the departure of Ross University. I and many more believe he ran them out of Dominica because he couldn’t trust them and he felt their presence always presented a doorway for the Americans to step in to protect their citizens. He needs to show us the 25yrs contract extension he signed with them 3 years ago. These are the things he needs to address. Another thing he needs to tell us if we should or should not be concerned about the upcoming US REPORT that will name and shame Caribbean countries that aided North Korea sanctions evasion program. he needs to tell us why were our sister islands got US visa waiver while Dominica Didn’t. He needs to tell us how our passport ended in the hand of a convicted Egyptian career criminal. Is the weak media that causing him to fool…