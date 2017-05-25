Watch live PM Skerrit’s address to the nation at 3.00 pm todayDominica News Online - Thursday, May 25th, 2017 at 12:52 PM
Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, addresses the nation at 3:00 p.m. today, Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Watch the PM’s address live on DNO.
5 Comments
Skerrit going to address the nation? Was there another attempted coupe? I hope it will be carried live by CNN, NBC,BBC, FOX and others so the world could hear what the master of deception has to say as they gather their evidence for that big day
I don’t want to hear this man far less to put my TV on radio on to listen to him. I am a person of truth and that guy is an enemy of truth. Is he going to announce the date of his bought election?
Fresh elections?
What is the PM going to say in his address that we the people of Dominica did not hear during the house debate of May 23-24? Is he going to truthfully answer the following questions:
1. The Royal bank gave their reason for cancelling the Bank Account of the government of Dominica. To hear the PM say yesterday the bank did not give reason is unbelievable. I guess since the bank cancelled our account without telling us why, the PM today will tell us that the government is suing or taking the Royal bank to court for wrongfully cancelling our Bank Account.
2. On May 22, Hon. Baron said the government did not know Alireza Monfared was wanted by Iran. Since this is the first time we are hearing from the government that Monfared was connected to Iran, Is the Hon. PM going to tell us today that when he told the nation that Monfared was a Malaysian man in May 2015, he was not speaking the truth and is now ready to tell us that he knew Monfared was Iranian and he KNEW Monfared was wanted?
UWP brought up some great questins yesterday,i hope this address will be honest to the people Skerrit,and the taxpayers money are for all not some.