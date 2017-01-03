Watch PM Skerrit’s press conference liveDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 9:31 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit hosts a luncheon and press conference for the Dominican media at the State House on Wednesday January 4, 2017.
Dominica News Online (DNO) will relay live coverage of the press conference from 1:00 p.m.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.