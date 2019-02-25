Students attending the St Mary’s Primary School were forced to remain home today because the all-boys facility has no water.

The school’s administration issued a brief statement via social media and WhatsApp messenger last night at around 11:pm informing parents that they should keep their boys’ home. It is not clear just how long SMP has been without water.

Meantime DNO spotted some SMP boys in uniform this morning. Some of them were heading in the opposite direction away from the school.

We can only conclude that their parents did not get the communication from the school about its closure.

DNO contacted DOWASCO and found out the water company was not responsible for the SMP’s water shortage. The cause of the water problem remains unknown as despite a number of attempts, DNO was unable to receive an update on the matter from the school.