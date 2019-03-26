The residents of Wavine Coque can now access their homes more easily, thanks to what is being described as a “Koudmen” activity on Saturday which resulted in the construction of a concrete staircase.

Despite being part of the vibrant community of Fond Cole, Wavine Coque, according to residents, has never had a road or steps to grant them safe access to their homes.

Terrisa Bruno, a volunteer and resident of Wavine Coque for over 12 years, expressed her gratitude to the Government for hearing their cry and answering the call.

“The Government is helping us with this step and we are very thankful for it. I really appreciate that they reached right up to the mountain,” she said.

Bruno added that during inclement weather, the track becomes dangerous and affects residents’ ability to walk it and the students’ ability to attend school.

“When it’s raining, we have a lot of water coming from right up in the track. The stones and gravel threw me down many times and the children sometimes have to go to school very muddy or they can’t even go, so we are thankful that the step is coming,” she said.

Organiser of the activity, Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac applauded the koudmen’s participants which consisted of individuals from Wavine Coque and neighbouring communities and underlined its significance.

“This project is very important to Wavine Coque because there are many elderly persons and children who live here and I felt it was important to improve access for them,” Isaac stated.

Jacqueline Francis, a resident of the community, echoed Bruno and thanked both the Government and Isaac for the intervention noting that as an asthmatic, climbing the track was difficult and she often relied on her neighbours to assist her once they were available.

“It will be good for me – [it will be] a little ease up to compare to how I was hustling to go up there. Climbing would always affect my asthma and I always called on my neighbours’ children to help me up,” she explained.

The minister said that in the coming weeks, a similar activity will be undertaken to construct a drain to minimize the flooding which occurs during the rainy season.