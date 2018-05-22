WAWU signs new collective agreement with CCCULDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at 8:00 AM
The Waterfront and Allied Workers Union (WAWU) has signed a new three year collective agreement with the Central Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. (CCCUL) which, in addition to a wage increase, will bring some new benefits to workers at that institution.
“Benefits like paternity leave which was not possible before, we have got paternity leave for the staff there,” Secretary-Treasurer of WAWU, Kertiste Augustus, revealed during an interview with DNO.
He said another benefit which has been introduced to the agreement is a new provision called displacement allowance.
“If you know the Central, they have branches in Roseau and Portsmouth, so you could be transferred to any of the branches,” he explained. “Somebody from Roseau may have to go down to Portsmouth the serve and vice versa.”
He said in cases where this happens provision has been made in the new agreement for the displaced person to receive a certain amount of money per month for having been displaced from their normal place of work.
The union was able to secure a 10 percent wage hike for the CCCUL workers over three years – 4 percent in the first year and 3 percent in the second and third year.
