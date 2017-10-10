Disaster and fatality have an uncanny way of bringing out the absolute best and worst in the human condition. Just as it drags us to the pits, revealing desperation and even ruthlessness, difficulty can unearth from our depths unexpected kindness and richness in self-expression. Some of the most compelling narratives and works of art come out of the most oppressive circumstances. Everyone has a story to tell, in a way that only they can tell it.

At DNO ,we know that you-Dominicans- are full of stories not just because of the magnitude of what we have been through as a nation, but because of the spirit that existed in our people before the storm. So, we would like to hear these stories and invite you to send in your experience in your own words. It may be commentary , narrative or poetry but it must be relevant to your Maria experience.

Please send all written works and visuals to: news@dominicanewsonline.com

Please keep it to a maximum of 2-3 paragraphs long. If sending images, limit to 2-3 photos.

Thank you. We look forward to reading and publishing your words!

As an example of what may be done, here is a poem by Hector John, reprinted with his permission:

HEARTLESS MARIA by Hector “Spags” John

Maria decided to go island hopping

and in Dominica first she decided to pop in

We all knew that she was coming in a hurry

But never expected her merciless fury

She placed herself over Dominica

And from there it was licks like fire

Wind and rain from every direction

Running to safety was out of the question

I don’t know who vex this woman

But she was on a destructive mission