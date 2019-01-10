We will build this international airport for Dominica – PM SkerritDominica News Online - Thursday, January 10th, 2019 at 11:44 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the site for the construction of the much-talked-about International Airport in Dominica will be “from Eden back to the Woodfordhill area.”
Skerrit made the disclosure during a special Year-in-Review programme on Tuesday evening which was brought live via various media.
He said it will cost in the region of $50 to $60 million to purchase the land for the airport.
“We will build this International Airport for Dominica and we are committed to this,” he said. “We have commitment from some friends; we have some of our own monies, and we have enough money to pay for the land which values between $50 to $60 million from Eden back to the Woodfordhill area.”
According to Skerrit, his government has written to a number of the land/property owners in the area who have “all agreed, so far, to sell their lands.”
“In some instances we will have exchanges because some people have asked to exchange their lands for other lands that we have and I am certainly taken by the willingness of the land owners to facilitate this process, recognizing the importance of it to the country,” he stated.
He continued, “I have said to my friends in Woodfordhill and Wesley that if you are agreeing to sell your land to us at an agreed price today within 48 hours we shall provide you with a cheque.”
He revealed that his government already has the monies set aside.
Skerrit went on to say that the government is currently conducting more detail soil testing and doing geotechnical studies, “so we have the firm from the United States who is conducting those more indepth geotechnical and soil testing” in order to know precisely what soil type is there and what type of engineering will be employed for the design of this area.
He said the government has done all the feasibility studies, all the wind tests.
“We have had the alignment approved so we know the alignment of the runway,” he noted. “We have an initial estimate for the cost of the runway; we have conceptual drawings from the firm…”
This latest commitment to construct an international airport follows a number of public pronouncements made by this administration regarding the construction of an international airport.
In 2013, the prime minister announced that he had signed a US$300-million deal with Chinese company ASCG with “reconstruction of an international airport” in Compton Point near Calibishie, among projects to be undertaken under the agreement.
The topic resurfaced at a Dominica Labour Party Rally on May 5, 2014 when Skerrit said that his government was actively pursuing several projects, including the construction of an international airport through the BOOT – Build, Own, Operate and Transfer – option, with a team of private developers from China.
Following a trip to China that same month, the prime minister promised to make public, a document which showed “good progress” on the project but that never materialized.
In March 2017, Skerrit told a group of students from the North East Comprehensive School that the airport would be built in the north-eastern part of the island. He said an American firm was engaged to do all of the studies in relation to the project and would be doing a presentation to the cabinet on the 21st of April, 2017 on its finding.
With this latest pronouncement, Prime Minister Skerrit has reiterated his government’s commitment to build an international airport. Now, the country waits to see if the decades-old promises of an international airport from the current and previous administrations, will eventually bear fruit.
28 Comments
This man is starting to believe his own lies.
There is without a doubt a strong anti-labor sentiment taking the country by storm. Seems like the people are getting fed up!!
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Every time when general elections are drawing nigh, Skerrit comes with his biggest and longest election gimmick, the building of an international airport. Anyone who still believes this blatant lie should be made to walk in public with a Dunce Cap on his head. Does the PM believe that Dominicans are so stupid that he can tell the same lie for 10+ years and the people will still give him a ringing endorsement? If they do then they deserve him.
You hear Lie… That is lie… Lie… you hear lie? Teacher Percy say if you tell a lie you going to hell as soon as you die!!!!
Stop being delusional. Dominica does not need no patat international airport. We already have an underutilzed regional airport, of what use would it be to build a white elephant. Besides, an international airport will cost EC $1.5 billion, an amount that Dominica does not have the capacity to borrow.
Money share yesterday,today airport will be built,empty promises every 5 years,election approaching,how foolish are our people,well Skerrit you do a good job of fooling them,keep it up.Rosea enhancement and not a drain has been fixed yet,SMDH!!!!!
Dominica deserves an international airport lets hope the PM’s promise becomes reality. Read somewhere Gonzalves of SVG allegedly suggested Dominica didn’t need an international airport. If true the leader or government who took such advice stands condemned. The same Gonzlaves spent millions and borrowed millions in a desperate push to build an international airport finally opening one recently. Dominicans cannot afford to listen to people and countries that cant help them. For Dominica to take a great leap forward it needs infrastructural development most importantly an international airport to take trade and tourism to the next level. Good luck Dominica.
“Dominica deserves an international airport, let’s hope the PM’s promise becomes reality”. After umpteen years of this elusive promise, Anon, do you still believe this man? Are you still thinking that he will deliver? Can’t you see this is just an election stratagem?
Anon, I have a piece of land on the moon to sell you, five (5) acres for $300.00.
Continue!
So, you Sir Knight has decided to split Wesley in more than half, destroying even the historical landmark the Roman Catholic Church which was built more than two hundred years ago. Is it any wonder Malzaire came out last week and suggest fair election in the country.
Is it any wonder your Roman Catholic bishop Malzaire has called for election reform in the country? Because of your hate of Edison James, and your evil heart of victimization against our people in Wesley, you have decided to destroy our village because you believe you can do it!
Developing your conning and evil idea of screwing-up our village people in your circles told you Eugenia Charles had proposed a site, why not use it. You told your people in your circle if you build it on that site; it will be Eugenia Airport.
They suggest why not build it where the UWP was building it; you replied if you do; it will be Edison James Airport!
How stupid a person?
The P M said the Roseau enhancement project will commence last year September new sidewalk, proper grainage electricity wires will place underground no sign of that yet.
Just wait it shall be done and I suspect even when it is built the UWP will still say there is no airport.
I guess he believe by mentioning International airport the airport will automatically build itself,We tied of listened to you on air Mr. Skerit you gonna build an international airport.every time you mention international airport my head spin.
Dr. Punjab/Duquesne “Sir Knight” Roosevelt Skerrit; we know you are the most brilliant man ever born, you are smarter than any rocket scientists! We believe Albert Ernestine the man who split the atom was the smart human after King Solomon, nevertheless your brilliancy surpassed them both.
There is already a site bought and paid for sitting three not used for the purpose which it was acquired; that site is in the best location on the island!
May I remind you the double doctor, and one crowned sir knight: I would hope that a man with so many Ph. D’s would be able to use his common, if he has any, that Construction of an International Airport was started in the country, when your labor party doctor/sir knight shut it down!
You were a junior minister when you aided and abated to shut it down! I must ask you Mr. Genius, Dominica god does it make sense to spend any money to willfully destroy Wesley!
Will continue!
Man your dam lier. .. my bro you doe tired lie.. whole day u just ther lieing to the people. .. so long u talking bout bloody airport you start back again… man move you ase there man we fedup with u .. 18 flicking tears u there what happen ner u alone that can run Dominica man? Man governemnt come and governemnt go .. what the hell is it bout uWana stay in power for ever … I don’t get it I just dnt .. Dominca belongs to all ofor us not u alone garson. .. come out there .. let us fix back our country get rid of those puppets u created ..
Liar and lying. Just say thanks not in politics but like to read comments. Not in Dominica so who in the kitchen just feel the heat so i dont get involve.
Yes Skerrit, so this one will be named “”Skerrit’s Spurious Gimmick International””. It will be our third under your lazy and deceiptful leadership. We got “”Lying International””in 2005, “””Quick Quack International”” in 2009, “Lis Twer International””in 2014…Skerrit a nail must come out from your eyes before you die brother .You need another fake doctorate brother. This one will be called Mentira…and ease don’t say it’s for all Dominicans.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
You have promised an international airport so many times that we the citizens have lost count and you have failed to deliver on that promise. Why should we take you seriously this time over the last time?. It sounds like an international airport can be built in one year to 18 months based on your calculation, but that just isn’t possible given what has to transpire from beginning to completion so the infrastructure meets international standards. Recently you promised one in Piccard and said some Americans were assisting in that pipe dream. You again promised one in the Wesley/Woodfork Hill area and still nothing. So where except in your dream is this airport going to be built? Only a guy with double doctorates can be such a bold-faced liar and deceiver. Dominica will get an international airport but not whilst you finish your tenure as leader. At best you are a pathetic failure, Skerrit and its time to shut up on the international airport topic. A lighted Melville Hall airstrip is all
hold a second wasnt there land purchased by the UWP for the building of the airport? what is this 50 to 60 million to purchase land again for?
When will you get tired of telling us the same lies year in year out? You must be the biggest fool believing that we still believe you.
Here are a few questions that should have been asked by the kangaroo press:
1) why after all this time in office is an international airport only now seen as important when you Mr. PM is on record saying we dont need? Where was the vision then?
2) where specifically is the current airport expected to be built if all this work is already done and what is the big secrete about the exact location?
3) why were the assessments of previous governments not used and is it not a waste of tax payers dollars or donation dollars to be doing the same work three times?
4) what is the status of lands that was already bought by the state for established plans?
5) What became of funds that were alreay set aside two decades ago.
Here is what this IA is like; a high school kid school uniform is grey pants white shirt and grey tie and he stand infront his wadrobe wondering which one to put. Dominica terrains does not allow for more than two options for an airport location. 18 years of BS is all…
The international airport is no near to be build.land hasn’t purchase yet,more talks than action thats the problem with our government in Dominica,
The year end with lies ,it start with lies from the Prime minister.
BS, we hearing this for the tenth time in so many years. I tell you something Skerrit, you and your ministers could not even built a sand pit in your mansion in the north let alone an international airport. Elections are around the corner and you are promising everything but nothing will come to fruition. Why don’t you promise us to resign, at least if nothing else it would be something new. Man you are making a complete fool of yourself!
Who is this company in the U.S.A. So we can check your statement because trust me we don’t trust you again.
I really want to believe you this time PM… but my brain checking awa, election gimmicks
I agree. I want so badly for this to be true but I’d be a fool to take his word after all the previous promises smh
Lol…..We’ll believe when we see. That’s all I’ll say.
…. Sye’s Doctor Finger ?