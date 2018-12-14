WEATHER: High pressure system affecting DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, December 14th, 2018 at 8:31 AM
A high pressure system is now the dominant feature across the area generating a brisk trade wind flow.
The Dominica Meteorological Service reported in its 6:00 am advisory that “patches of low level clouds moving with this wind flow are expected to produce scattered showers mainly during the overnight and early morning periods across the island chain during the next 24 hours.”
According to the advisory, moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should continue to exercise some caution.
The Dominica Meteorological Service is asking residents, particularly on the east coast of Dominica, to exercise some caution.
