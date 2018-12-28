A high pressure system will remain the dominant feature across the Lesser Antilles producing strong winds during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Low level moisture moving with the wind flow is expected to produce cloudiness and scattered showers mainly across the northern and central portions of the island chain during the period.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 10.0 feet by this evening. Seas are projected to increase to 12.0 feet overnight tonight through to Sunday. A small Craft Warning and a high wind advisory will be in effect for rough seas and high winds, respectively, from 6pm today, Friday 28th to 6pm Monday 31st December.