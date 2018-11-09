Residents in Dominica are advised to exercise caution as weak, unstable weather conditions continue to affect the island.

According to the 6:00 am weather advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Services, lingering moisture and instability are expected to continue to generate cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Due to the saturated nature of the soil and the projection for additional rainfall, people in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise caution during the period.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft.

Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.