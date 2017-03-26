The Met Office is advising Dominicans that an increase in rainfall is possible across Dominica particularly from Sunday night through to Thursday March 30.

In a weather forecast issued at 6.00 p.m today, Saturday, March 25, weather officials are predicting that weak unstable conditions will continue to produce occasional cloudiness and widely scattered showers across the island chain during the night.

The report says that thereafter, a trough system is expected to generate an increase in moisture and instability resulting in increased cloudiness and shower activity through to the first half of next week.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution during this period.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.