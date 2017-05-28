Weather Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser AntillesDominica News Online - Sunday, May 28th, 2017 at 9:33 AM
A westward moving tropical wave is affecting the Lesser Antilles.
This is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness, shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 hours.
Weak unstable conditions are expected to be maintained across the area throughout the first half of the week due to the presence of a trough system.
As a result, persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.
Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
For more information, visit http://weather.gov.dm.
Weather hotline: 447 – 5555
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.