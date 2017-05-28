A westward moving tropical wave is affecting the Lesser Antilles.

This is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness, shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weak unstable conditions are expected to be maintained across the area throughout the first half of the week due to the presence of a trough system.

As a result, persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

For more information, visit http://weather.gov.dm.

Weather hotline: 447 – 5555