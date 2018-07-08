At 2:00 pm, a disorganized Beryl was moving faster toward the Lesser Antilles and is expected to degenerate into a Tropical Wave by this evening. However, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 6 to 12 hours.

According to the the Met Office, at 2pm, the poorly defined centre of Tropical Storm Beryl was located near latitude 14.8 degrees north and longitude 59.2 degrees west or about 145 miles east south-east of Dominica. Beryl is moving west north westward at 26mph (42km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 45mph or 75km/h with higher gusts. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl or its remnants will move over or very near to Dominica this evening into tonight. Weakening is anticipated during the next 24 hours, and Beryl is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure by this evening as it moves across the island chain and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and preparations should by now be completed or rushed to completion.

Beryl or its remnants still presents the potential to produce moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms, which could result in flooding, and winds gusting to tropical storm force later this afternoon into Monday, across Dominica.

Very rough seas are expected to affect Dominica this afternoon through to Monday. All users of the sea are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Current rainfall amount projected for Dominica is between 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparation to protect property and should by now be in port. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning are in effect up to 12pm Monday July 9, 2018. Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding is possible.

A FLOOD WARNING is now in effect up to 2pm Monday July 9, 2018.

The next update on Tropical Storm Beryl will be issued by the Meteorological Service at 5p.m.