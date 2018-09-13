At 5 am, Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 15.4 degrees north and longitude 59.7 degrees west or about 105 miles east of Dominica. Isaac is moving westward at 17mph with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength can be expected and Isaac should remain a tropical storm as it passes over or near to the north of Dominica during today.

Residents are advised to closely monitor the progress of Isaac, remain vigilant and in a state of preparedness and to exercise extreme caution during today.

An increase in cloudiness, showers and thunderstorm activity, can be expected across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica during today. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be vigilant and should exercise extreme caution.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING remains in effect for Dominica. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within 24 hours in this case.

Rough to very rough seas are expected during the next 12 hours with wave height increasing up to 19.0ft.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning is in effect until further notice.