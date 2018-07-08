A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica as TS Beryl continues to get closer to the island.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

The 8.00AM forecast from the Dominica Meteorological Office places Beryl was near latitude 14.0 degrees north and longitude 56.8 degrees west or about 314 miles east south-east of Dominica. Beryl is moving west north westward at 20 mph (31km/h) and maximum sustained winds are near 45mph or 75km/h with higher gusts. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will move over or near to Dominica this evening into tonight. Beryl is likely to weaken to a trough of low pressure as it moves across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Monday.

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system and preparations should by now be completed or rushed to completion.

Regardless of intensity, Beryl still presents the potential to produce moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms, which could produce flooding, and winds gusting to tropical storm force by this afternoon into Monday across Dominica.

Very rough seas are expected to begin affecting Dominica by this afternoon through to Monday. All users of the sea are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Current rainfall amount projected for Dominica is between 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparation to protect property and should by now be in port. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning are in effect up to 12pm Monday July 9, 2018.Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators. Sea bathers stay out of the water.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding is possible.

A FLOOD WARNING will be in effect for Dominica from 12 noon Sunday July 8 to 2pm Monday July 9, 2018.

The next update on Tropical Storm Beryl will be issued by the Meteorological Service at 11 a.m.