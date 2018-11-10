A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Dominica as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the island.

In its 12:00 pm weather advisory issued today, Saturday November 10, the Dominica Meteorological Service said lingering moisture and instability associated with a low level trough are expected to maintain cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during the next 24 to 36 hours.

The Met Office stated that due to the saturated nature of the soil and the projection for additional rainfall, the FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for Dominica until 6 pm today. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during the period.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.