The Flood Warning for Dominica has been discontinued as of 6 o’clock this evening, according to the 6.00pm. weather advisory from the Dominica Meteorological Services.

Lingering moisture associated with a tropical wave is expected to continue to generate cloudiness and a few scattered showers across the area during tonight.

Radar imagery indicated a significant reduction in shower activity south of Dominica over the past 6 hours. Additionally, the potential for significant shower activity during the next 24 hours has decreased. As a result, the flood warning for Dominica has been discontinued as of 6pm this evening.

Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, people in areas prone to landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

By tomorrow, a high pressure system is projected to build across the area producing an increase in wind speed.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking between 7.0 to 10.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.