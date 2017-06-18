Although no warnings have been issued for Dominica in relation to a weather system approaching the southern Windward Islands, citizens have been told to monitor it and remain vigilant.

Dominica could be affected by a feeder band from the system, which will move across the island resulting in increased rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Tuesday.

A flood watch may be issued for Dominica by Monday night, the Met Office said on Monday morning.

A small craft warning is already in effect for Dominica.

At 8 AM, the disturbance was centered near latitude 8.7 north, longitude 55.7 west or about 400 miles or 645 km east southeast of Trinidad. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h). A fast motion toward the west-northwest is expected for the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move through the southern Windward Islands tonight and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the disturbance is expected to reach tropical storm intensity as it moves through Windward Islands tonight and Tuesday.

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the disturbance continues to show signs of organization and additional development is likely during the next couple of days. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 60 miles/ 90 km mainly northwest through northeast of the center.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the warning area overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

The disturbance is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over the Windward IslandsMonday through Tuesday.

Residents are advised to listen to updates from the Dominica Meteorological Services.