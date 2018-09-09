At 5pm, Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 14.5 degrees north and longitude 40.3 degrees west or about 1390 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The Dominica Meteorological Service states that Isaac is moving westward towards the area at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds now increased to 70 mph. Some strengthening is forecast and Isaac could become a hurricane by tonight.

On the present track, Isaac is expected to begin affecting Dominica on Wednesday and passing near to or over Dominica on Thursday.

Residents are advised to closely monitor the progress of Isaac and to make all the necessary preparations for the arrival of this system.

A weak high pressure system is expected to be the dominant feature across the area during the next 24 hours. Some showers can be expected during the early morning. Also, light winds and daytime heating could produce some cloudiness and some localized showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms by afternoon.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking up to 5.0ft.