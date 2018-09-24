At 5 am, now a Tropical Depression, Kirk was located near latitude 9.5N and longitude 37.4W, over the Tropical Central Atlantic and moving quickly westward near 24 mph. Some fluctuation in strength is forecast during the next day or two and the system is expected to begin weakening by the middle of the week.

Kirk is projected to approach the Lesser Antilles by Thursday.

An increase in cloudiness, some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms can be expected across the area during the next 24 hours due to the presence of a trough system.

Thereafter, a tropical wave is expected to generate shower and thunderstorm activity across the area by Tuesday.

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system.

At 5 am, Subtropical storm Leslie remains over the North Atlantic and poses no threat to Dominica.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking up to 5.0ft.