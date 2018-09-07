The Dominica Meteorological Service is advising residents to closely monitor the progress of one of two approaching Tropical Depressions.

The Met Office, in its 6:00 pm advisory, stated that two westward moving areas of low pressure have developed into Tropical Depressions number 8 and 9, respectively, and are currently located over the Eastern Atlantic. It said both systems are being monitored for development over the next few days.

According to the Met Office, Tropical Depression number 9 continues to show signs of development and is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week. Residents are advised to closely monitor the progress of this system.

The weather forecast for Dominica projects weak instability due to the presence of a surface trough will maintain an increase in cloudiness and scattered showers across the island during tonight into tomorrow morning. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the overnight period.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution during that period. A gradual improvement in conditions can be expected by tomorrow afternoon.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 5.0ft.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Florence is located over the Central Tropical Atlantic. This system does not pose a direct threat to Dominica.