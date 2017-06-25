Residents of Dominica in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution as moisture and instability associated with a westward moving tropical wave continue to generate cloudiness, shower and isolated thunderstorm activity across the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

Weather outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles valid from 6:00 AM on Sunday, June 25, 2017:

Cloudy to overcast and breezy with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms

Wind: Easterly to East south easterly @ 20 to 40 km/h with higher gusts

Sea Conditions: Moderate in open water

Waves: 1.5 to 2.0 meters or 5.0 to 7.0 feet.

Warning/Advisory: Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution

Sunrise: 5:37 AM

Sunset: 6:39 PM

Low Tide: 11:53 AM and 11:13 PM

High Tide: 4:43 AM and 6:14 PM