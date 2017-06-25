WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical Wave to continue to affect Dominica during next 24 hoursDominica News Online - Sunday, June 25th, 2017 at 11:03 AM
Residents of Dominica in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution as moisture and instability associated with a westward moving tropical wave continue to generate cloudiness, shower and isolated thunderstorm activity across the island chain during the next 24 hours.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
Weather outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles valid from 6:00 AM on Sunday, June 25, 2017:
Cloudy to overcast and breezy with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms
Wind: Easterly to East south easterly @ 20 to 40 km/h with higher gusts
Sea Conditions: Moderate in open water
Waves: 1.5 to 2.0 meters or 5.0 to 7.0 feet.
Warning/Advisory: Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution
Sunrise: 5:37 AM
Sunset: 6:39 PM
Low Tide: 11:53 AM and 11:13 PM
High Tide: 4:43 AM and 6:14 PM
