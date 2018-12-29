WEATHER UPDATE: Small craft warning and high wind advisory in effect until 6:00 pm MondayDominica News Online - Saturday, December 29th, 2018 at 9:42 PM
A high pressure system will remain the dominant feature across the Lesser Antilles producing strong winds during the next 24 to 48 hours.
Low level moisture moving with the wind flow is expected to produce cloudiness and scattered showers mainly across the northern and central portions of the island chain during the period.
Rough seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves expected to peak up to 12.0 feet.
A small craft warning and a high wind advisory are in effect for rough seas and high winds, respectively, until 6pm Monday 31st December.
Small craft operators, all users of the sea and persons living near the coast are advised to exercise extreme caution.
