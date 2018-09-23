Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of three weather systems which are approaching the area.

At 11:00 AM, the remnants of Tropical Depression No. 11 were located near latitude 14.5 North, longitude 56.0 West or approximately 350 miles or 565 km east north east of the Windward Islands.

The remnants are expected to move across the island chain, late Monday into Tuesday.

Additionally, a tropical wave is projected to generate shower and thunderstorm activity across the area by Tuesday.

At 11:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 9.3 North, longitude 30.2 West.

Kirk is moving toward the west near 21 mph. An even faster westward motion across the tropical Atlantic is expected

through Tuesday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two. Weakening is likely towards the latter part of the week.

Kirk is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles by Thursday.