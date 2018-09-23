At 5:00 pm, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 9.5N and longitude 32.3W, over the Eastern Atlantic. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two. The system is then expected to begin weakening by the middle of the week. Kirk is projected to approach the Lesser Antilles by Thursday. A trough system is expected to maintain some cloudiness with a few scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the Lesser Antilles tonight.

Tropical Depression No. 11 has degenerated into a trough. An increase in cloudiness and shower activity is anticipated across the area by tomorrow, as the remnants of the Depression draws nearer to island chain.

Thereafter, a tropical wave is expected to generate shower and thunderstorm activity across the area by Tuesday.

Residents are advised to keep informed on these systems.

At 11am, Subtropical storm Leslie formed in the North Atlantic and poses no threat to Dominica.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking up to 5.0ft.