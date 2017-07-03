WEATHER UPDATE: Tropical wave continues to affect DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, July 3rd, 2017 at 6:06 PM
A westward moving tropical wave will continue to produce cloudiness, shower and thunderstorm activity across parts of the island chain during tonight into Tuesday.
Meanwhile, another tropical wave located in the Central Tropical Atlantic continues to show signs of organization and is expected to become a Tropical Depression. This system will continue to be monitored and is expected just north east of the area on Saturday.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
For the full weather report, visit: http://www.weather.gov.dm/
