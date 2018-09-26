11:OO AM UPDATE: TS Kirk strengthens; Tropical Storm Warning remains for DominicaDominica Meteorological Service - Wednesday, September 26th, 2018 at 8:08 AM
A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica at 11:00 am as Tropical Storm Kirk strengthens a bit in the Atlantic.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across Dominica by Thursday and continue into Friday.
At 11:00 am, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 12.1 North and longitude 54.3 West or 520 miles or 840 kilometers east south-east of Dominica.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50mph and extend 115 miles from the center of the system.
Kirk is moving westward near 18 mph.
On the forecast track, the center will move over the Lesser Antilles within the Tropical Storm Warning area Thursday night.
The forecast is for moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms along with tropical storm force winds to begin affecting Dominica by tomorrow, Thursday.
The current rainfall projection is for accumulations of at least 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas between Thursday and Friday.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life-threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible.
A FLOOD WARNING will be in effect for Dominica during the period.
Residents are advised to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.
Preparations should be rushed to completion by tonight.
Large waves of up to 4.0m (13 feet) and dangerous rip-tides can be expected.
These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators.
These adverse sea-conditions are expected to persist into the weekend when northerly swells being generated by Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie in the north-central Atlantic, will move southwards across the Lesser Antilles.
Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparations to protect property and should return to port by this evening.
Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.
A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 12 noon today Wednesday September 26, 2018 to 6am Monday October 1st.
A small-craft Warning means in this case that mean seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.
A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.
The next update on Kirk will be provided by the Meteorological Service at 2:00 pm.
16 Comments
ya let me go look for a rum and a weed to smoke eh while that thing pass.
Are we gonna have that ridiculous curfew again or what? Please no..
Dominican you have something to tief? That is the only reason you have issues with the curfew. Why else you want to be outside in a storm? Your bed wet? You under tarpaulin? If you are, then outside is still wetter than under the tarp so find a family or friend to shelter with or call me. I really cant see why staying inside your home during a storm is a punishment?
So you had to just kill me with that one
These people who calls on radio shows pray for their friends and their supporters and the leader whom they support and wishing bad things to happen to other,My message to you guys god doesn’t accept your prayers
Dominica is the mother land of hurricane and storms. Lord help us
It seems Dominica is the mother land of Mother Nature. Lord help us.
Every single storm that came out of the atlantic was pointed at Dominica… Berryl, Kirk and the other one. I better get out of here cuz something big might come next season.
These are the type of storms I am scared of: those storms that come on us as a thief in the night, when we lease expect and Skerrit has no time to put the country under state of emergency. That’s how Erika came on us with know notice, when we lease expected and Skerrit was cutting cake in Macou with his criminal friends, some of whom have be jaile. Also that’s how Maria came on when Skerrit thought he was saved from Irma and was already bragging about an increase of ships and an early tourist season, due to the distruction of the BVI, St. Martin and other islands. So yes I am afraid because Skerrit has the country under a curse and trouble coming on us when we lease expect.
Again. How does all these storms/hurricannes and flooding work on the ball of water we supposedly live on that is spinning 66,600 miles going around the sun?
Hmmmm…Here We Go Again!!!
When is d curfew and no work starting? I ready for it
So you had to just kill me with that one
This system resembles Erika, very similar. Please folks be prepared.
Dominica deserves a break. Every storm seems to be setting its EYE on Dominica. Why? Does the country need purging?
As long as the corrupt and political fighting continues,this is the punishment from the creator,and the folks are just not getting it.