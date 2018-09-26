A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica at 11:00 am as Tropical Storm Kirk strengthens a bit in the Atlantic.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across Dominica by Thursday and continue into Friday.

At 11:00 am, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 12.1 North and longitude 54.3 West or 520 miles or 840 kilometers east south-east of Dominica.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50mph and extend 115 miles from the center of the system.

Kirk is moving westward near 18 mph.

On the forecast track, the center will move over the Lesser Antilles within the Tropical Storm Warning area Thursday night.

The forecast is for moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms along with tropical storm force winds to begin affecting Dominica by tomorrow, Thursday.

The current rainfall projection is for accumulations of at least 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas between Thursday and Friday.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life-threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible.

A FLOOD WARNING will be in effect for Dominica during the period.

Residents are advised to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Preparations should be rushed to completion by tonight.

Large waves of up to 4.0m (13 feet) and dangerous rip-tides can be expected.

These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators.

These adverse sea-conditions are expected to persist into the weekend when northerly swells being generated by Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie in the north-central Atlantic, will move southwards across the Lesser Antilles.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparations to protect property and should return to port by this evening.

Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 12 noon today Wednesday September 26, 2018 to 6am Monday October 1st.

A small-craft Warning means in this case that mean seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

The next update on Kirk will be provided by the Meteorological Service at 2:00 pm.