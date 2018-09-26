2:00 PM UPDATE: Kirk continues to strengthen; Tropical Storm Warning remains for DominicaDominica Meteorological Service - Wednesday, September 26th, 2018 at 2:08 PM
A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Dominica as TS Kirk continues to strengthen.
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected to spread across Dominica by Thursday and continue into Friday.
At 2:00 pm, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 12.5 North and longitude 55.0 West or 470 miles or 760 kilometers east south-east of Dominica.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph and extend 115 miles from the center of the system.
Kirk is moving westward near 18 mph.
On the forecast track, the center will move over the Lesser Antilles within the Tropical Storm Warning area Thursday night.
The forecast is for moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms along with tropical storm force winds to begin affecting Dominica by tomorrow, Thursday.
The current rainfall projection is for accumulations of at least 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas between Thursday and Friday.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible.
A FLOOD WARNING will be in effect for Dominica during the period.
Residents are advised to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions to protect life and property. Preparations should be rushed to completion by tonight.
Large waves of up to 4.0m (13 feet) and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators.
These adverse sea-conditions are expected to persist into the week-end when northerly swells being generated by Post-Tropical Cyclone Leslie in the north-central Atlantic, will move southwards across the Lesser Antilles.
Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparations to protect property and should return to port by this evening.
Small craft operators and sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.
A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 12 noon today Wednesday September 26, 2018 to 6am Monday October 1st.
A small-craft Warning means in this case that mean seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.
A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.
The next update on Kirk will be provided by the Meteorological Service at 5pm.
25 Comments
I glad for allu. When allu in time of need then allu does call on Jesus and play christian songs. As soon as it go allu back to ally fete and bad music. DO YOU DOMINICANS TAKE GOD FOR A FOOL!?!
@Embarrassed and others like you, that’s because we are SACWE HYPOCRITES, that don’t seeing the truth but don’t want to accept it. In Dominica if our child gets up on the wrong side for two consecutive mornings, we take them to the the priest or pastor so they could cast out that demon. If they had another bad day we take them to the obia man because we conclude is evil somebody did to them. Better yet, if we have a business that failing we ready to run to Haiti to fix up ourselves. But now we seeing a country that is constantly battered by storms, hurricanes, pesticides of all type, corruption followed by all kind of wrong just to cover their evil, they doing all they can to jail and that as criminals those that call them out for their wrong doing, we see the victimizing those that don’t support them as if power belongs to them and when faced with judgement all you upset that we state the facts as we see it? Keep being embarrassed
It appears that our people are taking these natural anomalies for some type of joke, transforming everything into some form of political caricature. Our people need to get serious and to be frank with you, Skerro and politics have nothing to do with a storm approaching Dominica. If there is a curfew, then it is in the best interest of the people. Do you remember what happened in 9/11. When police were running out firemen were rushing in. Different agencies were using different codes. The creation of Homeland Security addressed some of these issues. Everything gets reported up the triangle, similar like what you see on the US $1 bill, with many different triangles fitting on top of each other until it reaches the apex, if necessary. As a former leader of a Building Response Team, I know what it means to prepare for emergencies, and to also report up the chain for future need to prepare because they will come.
The Government is absolutely correct in issuing curfews and preparing.
Dominicans are so ignorant and backwards. It’s embarrassing to state I’m from there. Smh! “God this, God that. God is punishing Dominica.” STFU!
You ought to be embarrassed because sin is a reproach to any people proverbs 14:34. Another word for reproach is Embarrassed. But blame Skerrit for making us a reproach and an embarrassment. If we don’t judge our reproach we will be judged whether you like it or hate to hear it
The m.ASS.es still will not get. Our weather is totally geo egineered. The American military, us army, noaa and many many big players control our weather and weather patterns. They are the geo engineers. All those clouds we see are manufactured. The m.ASS.es are dead alseep.
Earth is Flat
ya let me go look for a rum and a weed to smoke eh while that thing pass.
Check me with some nuh
Are we gonna have that ridiculous curfew again or what? Please no..
Dominican you have something to tief? That is the only reason you have issues with the curfew. Why else you want to be outside in a storm? Your bed wet? You under tarpaulin? If you are, then outside is still wetter than under the tarp so find a family or friend to shelter with or call me. I really cant see why staying inside your home during a storm is a punishment?
So you had to just kill me with that one
These people who calls on radio shows pray for their friends and their supporters and the leader whom they support and wishing bad things to happen to other,My message to you guys god doesn’t accept your prayers
Dominica is the mother land of hurricane and storms. Lord help us
No, Weather weaponization is in effect. Since when have there been hurricanes and tropical storms coming constantly? Since when are there fires year round in the same areas? Next, probably a major earthquake.
It seems Dominica is the mother land of Mother Nature. Lord help us.
Every single storm that came out of the atlantic was pointed at Dominica… Berryl, Kirk and the other one. I better get out of here cuz something big might come next season.
These are the type of storms I am scared of: those storms that come on us as a thief in the night, when we lease expect and Skerrit has no time to put the country under state of emergency. That’s how Erika came on us with know notice, when we lease expected and Skerrit was cutting cake in Macou with his criminal friends, some of whom have be jaile. Also that’s how Maria came on when Skerrit thought he was saved from Irma and was already bragging about an increase of ships and an early tourist season, due to the distruction of the BVI, St. Martin and other islands. So yes I am afraid because Skerrit has the country under a curse and trouble coming on us when we lease expect.
What nonsense you talking nah?
Again. How does all these storms/hurricannes and flooding work on the ball of water we supposedly live on that is spinning 66,600 miles going around the sun?
Hmmmm…Here We Go Again!!!
When is d curfew and no work starting? I ready for it
So you had to just kill me with that one
This system resembles Erika, very similar. Please folks be prepared.
Dominica deserves a break. Every storm seems to be setting its EYE on Dominica. Why? Does the country need purging?
As long as the corrupt and political fighting continues,this is the punishment from the creator,and the folks are just not getting it.