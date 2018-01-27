A high pressure system moving over the northwestern Atlantic and Eastern Caribbean is expected to continue affecting the coastal waters of Dominica into late Tuesday/early Wednesday and may become even more adverse at times of high tide. The system was expected to generate surface winds of 25 – 30 knots (47 to 56km/h), and large northerly to northeasterly swells peaking between 3.5 – 4.5 metres (12 to 15ft), which were forecast to begin affecting the Eastern Caribbean on Saturday.

As a consequence, a HIGH-SURF ADVISORY and a SMALL-CRAFT WARNING has been in effect for Dominica from 12:00 p.m Saturday 27th January, 2018 through to 6:00 a.m Wednesday 31st January, 2018 .

Large waves and dangerous rip-currents can be expected, which will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators. Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.

A small-craft warning means in this case that mean wind-speeds of 25 knots (47 km/h) and seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.