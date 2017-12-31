BREAKING NEWS: Flood warning issued for DominicaDominica News Online - Sunday, December 31st, 2017 at 6:46 PM
Weak unstable conditions due to the presence of a trough system will continue to produce cloudiness and scattered showers across the islands during the next 24 hours.
A further increase in moisture and instability can be expected to spread northwards across the island chain tonight into tomorrow.
As a result, a flood warning has been issued for Dominica from 6pm this evening to 6pm tomorrow.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution.
Moderate to rough seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.
