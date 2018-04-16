The Meteorological Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Dominica until 6 pm on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

The Watch was issued at 2:00 pm on Monday.

A Flood Watch Means that conditions are favorable and flooding is possible during the watch period.

Analysis of satellite and radar imagery along with forecast model data suggest that unsettled conditions associated with a trough system, which is affecting the island, will persist during the night and into tomorrow.

As a consequence, cloudy to overcast skies, along with some pockets of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to spread across the island. Rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible with isolated higher amounts in elevated terrain.

This watch may be further extended or upgraded to a warning should conditions become necessary.

Persons in areas that are prone to flooding, landslide and falling rocks should be vigilant and should exercise extreme caution.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation and the Flood Watch will be updated as necessary.