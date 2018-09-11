A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Dominica as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches the island.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in this case within 48 hours.

Martinique and Guadeloupe are also under Hurricane Watch.

Interests elsewhere in Dominica should monitor the progress of Isaac.

At 11:00 am the center of Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 49.7 West.

Isaac is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

On the forecast track, Isaac is anticipated to move near or over the central Lesser Antilles on Thursday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts.

Isaac is expected to be near hurricane strength when it moves through the central Lesser Antilles, with some weakening forecast afterward on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center. ).

Isaac is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts in elevated areas across Dominica

STORM SURGE: A storm surge of 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels is possible near and to the north of where the center moves through the Lesser Antilles.

Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area by Thursday morning, with tropical storm conditions possible early Thursday in both the hurricane and tropical storm watch areas.

SURF: Swells generated by Isaac will begin to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday afternoon. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Next intermediate advisory at 200 PM.

Next complete advisory at 500 PM.