The state of emergency and curfew imposed by the Government on Sunday ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl, has been lifted.

An announcement issued this morning stated that the measures which had been put in place for the safety and security of the state had been lifted and advised that normal business activity in Dominica should resume.

The government of Dominica, in the release, thanked all citizens for heeding the warnings issued by state institutions and cooperating with the police during the short curfew period.