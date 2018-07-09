Dominica state of emergency and curfew liftedDominica News Online - Monday, July 9th, 2018 at 8:01 AM
The state of emergency and curfew imposed by the Government on Sunday ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Beryl, has been lifted.
An announcement issued this morning stated that the measures which had been put in place for the safety and security of the state had been lifted and advised that normal business activity in Dominica should resume.
The government of Dominica, in the release, thanked all citizens for heeding the warnings issued by state institutions and cooperating with the police during the short curfew period.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Boi look koshone, next time I not in allu business ehh, have me sitting down in shelter with a portion of old people and vagrants and nothing doh happen… SMH