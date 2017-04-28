A Flash Flood Warning, which has been in effect for Dominica, has been extended to 12:00 pm on Saturday as rains associated with a trough system continue to affect the island.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is already occurring and will occur during the warning period.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise extreme caution.

Instability associated with the trough system continues to linger across Dominica. There was a reduction in shower activity during Friday afternoon. However, cloudiness, shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms are forecast to affect the island later tonight into Saturday. Data indicated that sections of the island have experienced over 5 inches (127mm) of rainfall up to Friday morning.

As a result of the saturated soil conditions and the projection for additional shower activity, persons in areas prone to FLOODING, LANDSLIDES and FALLING ROCKS are advised to be vigilant and to continue to exercise extreme caution.

Be on the lookout for fast rising waters. Motorists and pedestrian should not attempt to cross flooded road or water-ways. TURN AROUND DO NOT DROWN.

Sea conditions will deteriorate in the areas of showers and thunderstorms due to gusty winds. Mariners and other users of the sea should exercise caution.

This warning may be further extended should conditions become necessary.