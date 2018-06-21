A westward moving tropical wave will continue to generate cloudiness, shower activity and possible isolated thunderstorms across the island chain during the next 12 to 24 hours.

As a result, a flood watch is now in effect for Dominica until 6am, Friday June 22nd.

A flood watch means flash flooding is possible. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. An increase in wave heights can be expected over the weekend. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.