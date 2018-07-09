The Tropical Storm Watch for Dominica was discontinued at 11 o’clock last night and the FLOOD WARNING was downgraded to a FLOOD Watch at 6am this morning.

According to a weather report issued by the Dominica Met Office at 6:00 am this morning, the Flood Watch will remain in effect up to 12 pm today.

Lingering moisture and instability following the passage of the remnants of Beryl will continue to generate cloudiness, showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across the Lesser Antilles during the next 6 to 12 hours. A high pressure system is expected to become the dominant feature across the area by tonight. Breezy and hazy conditions will be observed.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to continue being vigilant and to continue exercising caution.

Rough to very rough seas are expected during the next 12 hours with waves peaking up to 12 feet.

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning remains in effect up to 12pm today.Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators. Sea bathers stay out of the water.