The Meteorological Office has announced that as of 6:00 am today, a Flood Watch which was issued for Dominica on Monday, April 16, has been discontinued.

However, the Met Office is advising the public to be vigilant and to exercise caution as some showers are expected later today.

The Flood Watch was issued because of a trough system which resulted in widespread flooding in Martinique on Monday. According to the Met Office, it continues to linger across the area.