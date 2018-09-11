Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that the government is going ‘full force’ to prepare Dominica for possible effects of Tropical Storm Isaac.

He spoke at a press conference on Tuesday as the island monitors the storm which is located east of the Windward Islands.

“Where the security of the state is concerned, the preparation of the state is concerned, the NEPO (National Emergency Planning Organisation), the government system, we are going full force, full throttle to ensure, as far as humanly possible, we prepare this country for this upcoming storm…” he stated.

The Prime Minister said Dominica cannot afford another storm from a financial, economic and an emotional/psychological standpoint.

“All of us know, every one of us knows, we cannot afford a storm, we cannot afford flooding, we cannot afford a tropical storm, far more for a hurricane,” he noted.

He called for prayer as the storm churns towards Dominica.

“I urge us to pray to our God and to continue praying but when we pray let us prepare ourselves because the two must come together in order for us to see the storm through,” Skerrit remarked.