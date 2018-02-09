Issued at: 6:00 pm, Friday 9th February, 2018

Brisk surface winds and large north-easterly to easterly sea swells associated with a strong high pressure system centred over the North-eastern Atlantic have been affecting Dominica and the other islands of the eastern Caribbean over the past few days.

These conditions are forecast to persist into the middle of next week with surface winds between 20 – 30 knots (37 to 55 km/h) and sea swells of at least 3.5 – 4.5 metres (12 to 15ft).

As a consequence, a HIGH-SURF ADVISORY will complement the SMALL-CRAFT WARNING already in effect for Dominica, and will remain in place until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday 14th February, 2018.

Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, and these conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.

A Small-Craft Warning means in this case that winds of 20 – 25 knots or greater and seas equal to or greater than 3 metres (10ft) are forecast to affect the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.