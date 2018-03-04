A small craft Warning and a High Surf Advisory are now in effect for rough seas in Dominica.

Weak unstable conditions associated with a surface to low level trough are expected to produce occasional cloudiness and scattered showers across parts of the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Rough seas are expected with waves peaking between 10.0 to 15.0 feet during the next 24 hours.

A small craft warning and a high surf advisory are now in effect for rough seas up to Wednesday the 7th at 6 p.m.

Small craft operators, persons living near the coasts and other sea users, particularly on the western, northern and north eastern coasts, are advised to exercise extreme caution.