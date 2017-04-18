A Low-Pressure system anchored in the north-central Atlantic has been generating large northerly swells which are propagating southwards into the Lesser Antilles.

Northerly swells of up to 3.5m (12ft) will start to affect the coastal waters around Dominica, particularly on the west, north and eastern side of the island from later today (Tuesday 18th April 2017). This activity is expected to persist for up to 24 hours and may become even more adverse at times of high tide.

As a consequence, a HIGH-SURF ADVISORY and SMALL-CRAFT WARNING will be in effect for Dominica from 8:00 a.m. today, Tuesday 18th April through 12 noon Wednesday 19th April, 2017.

Large waves and dangerous rip currents can be expected mainly along the west, north, and east coasts of Dominica, which will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators.

Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water.

A small-craft warning means in this case that wind-speeds of 25 knots (47 km/h) and/or seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area. A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

This Advisory and Warning will be in effect until 12 noon Wednesday, 19th April, 2017.