High-surf advisory, small craft warning in effect for DominicaDominica Meteorological Service - Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 at 10:07 AM
A Low-Pressure system anchored in the north-central Atlantic has been generating large swells which are propagating southwards into the Lesser Antilles.
Northerly to north-easterly swells of 3.0 to 4.0m (10 to 13 ft.) will start to affect the coastal waters around Dominica, particularly on the west, north and eastern side of the island tonight.
This activity is expected to persist for the remainder of the week and may become even more adverse at times of high tide.
As a consequence, a HIGH-SURF ADVISORY and SMALL-CRAFT WARNING will be in effect for Dominica from 12:00 noon on Tuesday 7th March through 6:00 p.m. Saturday 11th March, 2017.
Large waves and dangerous rip currents can be expected mainly along the west, north, and east coasts of Dominica, which will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators.
Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water.
A small-craft warning means in this case that wind-speeds of 25 to 33 knots (47 to 62 km/h) and/or seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.
A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.
This Advisory and Warning will be in effect until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, 11th March, 2017.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
To me this weather news is nothing we in Dominican have been there with bad weather our BIG PROBLEM now is not weather its that D.L.P GOVERNMENT what these people has done to our sweet DOMINICA not one storm has done that to us so pray that we the PEOPLE take the wheel of our blessed LAND called COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA . I know some of you that supports him and love him wont like what I just say but again only time will tell .in Dominica we have a new National Anthem it gos like this IS SO IT IS WE !