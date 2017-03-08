A Low-Pressure system anchored in the north-central Atlantic has been generating large swells which are propagating southwards into the Lesser Antilles.

Northerly to north-easterly swells of 3.0 to 4.0m (10 to 13 ft.) will start to affect the coastal waters around Dominica, particularly on the west, north and eastern side of the island tonight.

This activity is expected to persist for the remainder of the week and may become even more adverse at times of high tide.

As a consequence, a HIGH-SURF ADVISORY and SMALL-CRAFT WARNING will be in effect for Dominica from 12:00 noon on Tuesday 7th March through 6:00 p.m. Saturday 11th March, 2017.

Large waves and dangerous rip currents can be expected mainly along the west, north, and east coasts of Dominica, which will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators.

Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are also advised to stay out of the water.

A small-craft warning means in this case that wind-speeds of 25 to 33 knots (47 to 62 km/h) and/or seas equal to or greater than 3m (10ft) will be affecting the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

This Advisory and Warning will be in effect until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, 11th March, 2017.