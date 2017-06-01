June 1st marks the official opening of the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs until November 30th every year.

This year, forecasters at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting a 45% chance of an above-normal Atlantic Hurricane season.

An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

NOAA is predicting a 70 percent likelihood of:

11 to 17 Named Storms (winds of 39 mph or higher)

5 to 9 Hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher)

2 to 4 Major Hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5; winds of 111 mph or higher)

The outlook is based on the expectation of:

-A weak or non-existent El Nino

-Near- or above-average sea-surface temperatures and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea

-Strong El Ninos and wind shear typically suppress development of Atlantic hurricanes. Therefore, the prediction for weak El Nino conditions points to more hurricane activity this year. Also, warmer sea surface temperatures tend to fuel hurricanes as they move across the ocean. Note that, the 2016 season was the most active since 2012, with 15 named storms, including 7 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.

2017 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names

Arlene (formed April 20)

Lee

Bret

Maria

Cindy

Nate

Don

Ophelia

Emily

Philippe

Franklin

Rina

Gert

Sean

Harvey

Tammy

Irma

Vince

Jose

Whitney

Katia

Regardless of the seasonal outlook, it only takes one storm to significantly disrupt your life.

The Dominica Meteorological Service continue to advise the public that less focus should be placed on whether the island is under a tropical storm or potential tropical storm watch or warning or a hurricane or potential hurricane watch or warning and greater attention should be given to the local hazards of flooding both inland and coastal due to storm surge, landslides and strong winds.

Know your environment. All must finalize preparations such as: effecting repairs to compromised buildings that are in use, clearing of blocked drains and waterways around homes, removal of overhanging tree branches which pose a threat, developing a family communications plan, building an emergency supply kit for your home and knowing where your community shelters are located. It is important to remain vigilant in order to protect you and your family.

One can never over prepare as it is better to be safe than sorry. Let us not get complacent this season and prepare for the worst and pray for the best.

Stay informed by listening to the weather reports issued via radio and television, visit our website at www.weather.gov.dm, call the weather hotline at 447555 or visit our Facebook page at “Dominica met.”