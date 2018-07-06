A Hurricane Watch will be issued for Dominica at 5:00 pm as Hurricane Beryl approaches the Lesser Antilles.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

Beryl remains a Category 1 hurricane.

At 11:00 am Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.7 degrees north and longitude 46.5 degrees west or about 913 miles east south-east of Dominica.

Beryl is moving west at 15 mph (24km/h) with maximum sustained winds are near 80mph or 130km/h.

On the forecast track, the center of Hurricane Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday.

Residents in Dominica are advised to monitor the system as some strengthening is expected and a Hurricane Watch could be issued for the island later today.

Regardless of intensity, a deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Dominica by Saturday night, increasing to widespread moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorm and gusty winds to hurricane force by Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Rough to dangerously high seas are expected to begin affecting Dominica by Sunday night through to Monday.

All users of the sea are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

Current rainfall amount expected for Dominica is between 6 to 12 inches (150 to 300mm) with higher amounts in elevated areas.

Mariners and other users of the sea should remain extremely cautious and make all necessary preparation to protect property and should return to port by early Sunday. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will be in effect from 6am on Sunday July 8, 2018.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be extremely vigilant and to exercise extreme caution as life threatening flash flooding is possible from Sunday night.

A FLOOD WARNING will be in effect for Dominica from 12 noon Sunday July 8 to 2:00pm Monday July 9, 2018.

The next update on Hurricane Beryl will be issued by the Meteorological Service at 2:00pm.