Increased rainfall expected across parts of DominicaDominica Meteorological Services - Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 11:01 AM
Weak unstable conditions due to the presence of a trough system are expected to result in increased cloudiness and scattered showers across parts of the island chain during the next 24 hours.
Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise caution.
Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 5.0 feet.
Small craft operators and sea bathers on the west coast are advised to exercise caution.
