A trough system is projected to generate an increase in moisture and instability across Dominica and the Lesser Antilles starting tonight through to Sunday.

The forecast is for cloudy conditions with shower activity, which could be moderate to heavy at times, to affect the island during the period.

Current model projected rainfall is approximately 2 to 4 inches or up to 100mm, with higher amounts in elevated areas. As a result, flash flooding is possible particularly after midnight through to Sunday.

A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect for Dominica from 12 midnight to 12 noon Saturday, January 13, 2018. The Watch may be extended or upgraded as conditions warrant.

Persons in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution.

Further updates will be provided should there be a change in current projections.